DMRC declares Rs 6,208 crore cash balances in various accounts

DMRC filed an affidavit in Delhi High Court disclosing details of all its bank accounts with funds worth Rs 6,208 crore.

DMRC had made partial/limited disclosure of bank account with respect to only Rs 1,642 crore.

As a part of Supreme Court's Rs 7,200 money decree, DMRC has to pay Rs. 6,268 crore to Delhi Airport Metro Express Ltd.

Earlier on January 7, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd. (DAMEPL) filed an application in the Delhi High Court stating that DMRC, had failed to comply with the last order of the court passed on December 22.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:34 PM IST