DLF's KP Singh finds love again at 91 | Image: Wikipedia

The retired Group Chairman of DLF is overjoyed to have discovered love once more. Kushal Pal Singh, 91, suffered sadness and loneliness until eventually finding someone to spend his life with after his wife passed away in 2018.

Once his cancer-stricken wife Indira passed away, Singh withdrew from the group's active administration.

Our Congratulations and best wishes to KP Bhai. Age is never an issue. What you deserved you found her.

I was lucky, met a charming person: DLF's 91-yr-old KP Singh on finding love again https://t.co/6rAVMh0Vjn

-via @inshorts — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 25, 2023

The nonagenarian, however, says he is fortunate to have a charming person in his life who keeps him engaged both mentally and physically.

"I was very lucky that I met a very charming person who is my partner now. Her name is Sheena. She's one of the best people in my life, I've met now."

"She's energetic. She keeps me on my toes. And she has a wonderful set of friends all over the world,” he said.

“Whenever I slightly feel like I want to slow down, she pushes me to move. So therefore, I would say a substantial part of my being where I am today, that goes to her," Singh added.