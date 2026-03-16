DLF Sells ₹5,250 Crore Worth Of Properties To NRIs, Surging To 32.5% Of Total Bookings

DLF Ltd sold properties worth Rs 5,247 crore to non-resident Indians (NRIs), contributing 32.5 percent to its total sales bookings of Rs 16,176 crore. |

New Delhi: Realty major DLF has sold properties, mainly homes, worth Rs 5,250 crore to non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the April-December period of this fiscal, contributing one-third to the company's total sales bookings. According to the investor's presentation, India's largest realty firm DLF Ltd's total sales bookings stood at Rs 16,176 crore in the first nine months of 2025-26. Out of this, DLF sold properties worth Rs 5,247 crore to NRIs across its various projects.

The NRI's contribution in total sales has surged to 32.5 per cent. Commenting on the rising share of NRIs in its total pre-sales, DLF Home Developers MD and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri said, "Over the past three years, the contribution from NRI buyers has increased significantly for us, from around 5 per cent earlier to around 30 per cent of our sales so far this year". He attributed this surge in NRI's share in total sales to DLF brand value, its strong service standards and stable capital appreciation.

"What we are also seeing is a shift in how overseas buyers make decisions. Their focus is firmly on the quality of the project, the credibility of the developer, service standards, and clarity on long-term value, rather than short-term or speculative considerations," Ohri said. DLF's in-house hospitality, rental management, and re-trade capabilities have helped in generating demand from NRIs, he added. As per the data, NRIs purchased Rs 3,500 crore worth of properties in DLF during the last fiscal, accounting for 16 per cent of the total sales of Rs 21,223 crore.

In 2023-24, DLF's total sales bookings were Rs 14,778 crore and out of that, nearly Rs 3,400 crore of pre-sales (23 per cent) were contributed by NRIs. Across seven major primary housing markets, the NRIs generally contribute 10-15 per cent to the total sales, according to property consultants. Post-COVID pandemic, DLF has launched many luxury housing projects in Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh tri-city to cater to the demand from domestic customers and NRIs.

The biggest launch was in October 2024 when DLF introduced its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses. Till December 2025, around 220 apartments were sold for Rs 15,716 crore in the Dahlias project. NRIs have also purchased many apartments in this project. During the last financial year, DLF achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore. The company is confident of meeting the pre-sales target of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal, despite poor sales bookings in the latest December quarter.

It is primarily engaged in the business of developing and selling residential properties (the Development Business) and developing and leasing commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business). It has developed more than 185 real estate projects, totalling more than 352 million square feet. DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft.

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