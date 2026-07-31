Dixon Technologies Reports 156% Jump In Q1 Net Profit To ₹718 Crore

Mumbai: Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹718 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, a substantial 156% rise from ₹280.02 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 21% to ₹15,547.66 crore, up from ₹12,835.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹16,075.95 crore, compared with ₹12,837.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹15,215.61 crore, rising from ₹12,478.58 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased to ₹118.00 from ₹46.47 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS also saw a significant rise to ₹117.87 from ₹46.30 in Q1 FY26.

Key Appointments

The Board of Directors approved the re-appointment of Sunil Vachani as Whole Time Director for a period of five years, effective from 5 May 2027 to 4 May 2032. Atul B. Lall was also re-appointed as Managing Director for a similar five-year term, effective from 5 May 2027 to 4 May 2032.

Employee Stock Option Plan

The company also announced the approval of a grant of 4,000 stock options to employees, its subsidiaries and joint venture companies under the Dixon ESOP 2023. These options are convertible into an equal number of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

PLI Scheme Incentive

One subsidiary recognised incentive income of ₹1,110.06 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, relating to overperformance across various years. This amount remains outstanding and receivable as of 30 June 2026, pending formal determination and disbursement.

Dividend Recommendation

The Board had recommended a final dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 at its meeting held on 12 May 2026. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.