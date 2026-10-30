Dixon Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Falls 45% To ₹411 Crore, Revenue Jumps 47% To ₹21,794 Crore

Dixon Technologies' Q2 FY27 profit fell 45 percent to Rs 411 crore. |

Mumbai: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited reported a 45 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 410.87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 745.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations jumped 47 percent to Rs 21,793.64 crore from Rs 14,855.04 crore a year earlier, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Friday, October 30.

Revenue Growth

The electronics manufacturing company's total income increased 42 percent to Rs 21,862.37 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 15,350.78 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses rose nearly 48 percent to Rs 21,332.83 crore from Rs 14,428.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax declined 42 percent to Rs 532.35 crore from Rs 923.59 crore, while basic earnings per share fell to Rs 67.44 from Rs 123.60.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 666 crore for the quarter, down 37 percent year-on-year, in its board meeting disclosure.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 43 percent from Rs 717.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 40 percent from Rs 15,547.66 crore in Q1 FY27.

Read Also Homegrown Electronics Manufacturer Dixon Technologies Selects IT Firm Tech Mahindra To Implement...

Other income declined sharply to Rs 68.73 crore from Rs 528.29 crore in the preceding quarter, while profit before tax fell from Rs 868.98 crore to Rs 532.35 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 10 percent to Rs 1,128.70 crore from Rs 1,025.72 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 35 percent to Rs 37,341.30 crore from Rs 27,690.70 crore.

Total income increased to Rs 37,938.32 crore, while profit before tax climbed 9 percent to Rs 1,401.33 crore.

PLI Incentives

The company disclosed that Rs 1,110.06 crore in Production Linked Incentive (PLI) receivables recognised by a subsidiary remained outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

The amount is awaiting formal determination and disbursement by the Project Management Agency. The subsidiary has also recognised a corresponding customer liability of Rs 576.95 crore.

The statutory auditors highlighted the matter without modifying their review conclusion.

Board Appointment

Separately, Dixon Technologies' board approved the appointment of Prithvi Vachani as an Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director for five consecutive years, effective October 30, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Vachani is the son of Dixon Technologies Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.