Diwali 2026 Laptop Offers: Best Laptops To Buy This Festive Season For Work, Study And Gaming

HP, Lenovo, Dell and ASUS laptops feature among the festive offers with flexible EMI options and cashback benefits. | File Photo

Diwali is just around the corner, and festive laptop deals are already available at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Whether buyers are looking for HP laptops for work or the best ASUS laptops for gaming, they can explore all the Easy EMI deals, cashback rewards, and other festive benefits on popular models at the nearest partner store.

Top Diwali laptop offers from Bajaj Finance

Here are some of the top Diwali laptop offers buyers can find at Bajaj Finance partner stores:

● Laptops at the lowest Easy EMI: Enjoy Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 830 onwards.

● Flexible repayment tenures: Repay over flexible tenures of 3 to 60 months.

● Zero down payment: Purchase select laptops without making an upfront payment.

● 1 EMI off: Save more with one EMI off on select laptops under applicable festive offers.

● Cashback offers: Get additional savings through cashback deals on eligible laptops and payment options.

Note: Offers may vary by laptop model, store, location and eligibility. Festive benefits are subject to change, so buyers should confirm the latest offers and applicable terms at their nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

Best laptops to buy for work this Diwali 2026

For office work, the right laptop should handle multitasking, video meetings, spreadsheets, and presentations without slowing down. Here are two options buyers can consider during the Diwali sale:

1. HP OmniBook 5 Flip 2-in-1 (14-fp0990TU)

The HP OmniBook 5 Flip makes switching between desk work and meetings easier. Its 14-inch touchscreen folds back into tablet mode, so users can take notes, mark documents, or show presentations. The Intel Core 5 processor and 16GB RAM keep things running smoothly when switching between spreadsheets, emails, and video calls, making this HP laptop useful for corporate professionals and business owners.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (82H803TXIN)

For people who mainly work on emails, reports, and Excel sheets, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a practical option. Its 11th Gen Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM handle regular office tasks without lagging. The 15.6-inch anti-glare screen also reduces reflections under bright office lights, while the 256GB SSD helps the laptop start up and load files faster.

Best laptops for students this Diwali 2026

Students who want to use Diwali offers to buy a laptop for college or school can consider these two top-selling models:

3. Dell Inspiron 15 (ODC1525002001RINB1)

This Dell laptop comes with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription, so students have the tools they need for assignments, presentations, and college projects. Its 15.6-inch display also features Dell ComfortView, which reduces blue light exposure to make long hours of reading notes and studying on screen more comfortable.

4. ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP-IN005WS)

The Vivobook 15 is one of the best ASUS laptops for students who spend hours typing assignments and project reports. It has an ErgoSense keyboard designed to keep typing comfortable. The laptop also supports fast charging, reaching up to 60% in just 49 minutes, which comes in handy when students need to charge it before heading to their next class. During the Diwali sale, the ASUS laptops are available on Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 4,083 per month with zero down payment option and tenure of up to 24 months.

Best gaming laptops to buy this Diwali 2026

Buyers looking to take advantage of Diwali laptop offers on gaming laptops can consider the following models:

1. HP HyperX OMEN 15 (15-gb0038AX-D30WLPA)

Advanced gamers looking for powerful HP gaming laptops can consider the HyperX OMEN 15, especially for demanding titles. Its Ryzen 7 processor and GeForce RTX 5050 graphics handle graphics-heavy games, while the 180Hz display ensures swift game-frame transitions. It also includes OMEN AI, which adjusts performance settings, framerate, and cooling in real time.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX506HF-HN024W)

For beginners searching for the best ASUS laptops for gaming, the TUF Gaming F15 is a budget-friendly option. Its 144Hz display includes Adaptive-Sync to keep fast-paced games smooth without distracting visual glitches. The RGB-backlit keyboard also makes keys easier to see in low light, while Overstroke technology registers keystrokes sooner for quicker control.

Diwali 2026 laptop prices and starting Easy EMI offers

The table below compares the starting Easy EMIs and prices of the top-selling laptops for work, study, and gaming. Buyers can review these first to set a rough budget before heading to the store to learn about additional Diwali laptop offers:

Updated on: 2 November 2026

*Disclaimer: Prices are indicative and may not reflect the final Diwali offer price. Starting Easy EMIs may vary by location, repayment tenure, eligibility, and available offers. Buyers should confirm prices, charges, and benefits at a Bajaj Finance partner store before purchasing.

How to choose the right laptop this Diwali

Before buying, shoppers must consider how they will use the laptop. A higher-priced laptop may not always be necessary, especially for students and people who only need it for office work.

● For work: Look for at least 16GB RAM if spreadsheets, presentations, and several applications need to run together. A larger screen helps with desk work, while a compact laptop is easier to carry.

● For study: An 8GB RAM laptop with a 512GB SSD can handle notes, assignments, and online classes. Students who travel regularly may prefer a lighter 14-inch model.

● For gaming: Check the graphics card and screen refresh rate before choosing. HP Victus and ASUS TUF laptops with dedicated NVIDIA graphics are more suitable for demanding games than laptops with integrated graphics.

Bring home a new laptop this Diwali with Bajaj Finance on Easy EMIs

Shoppers looking for the best Diwali deals on ASUS laptops, HP laptops, and more can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores in 4,000+ cities. At the partner store, they can compare models, Diwali offers, exclusive deals, and Easy EMIs to bring home the ideal laptop at attractive prices.

Steps to buy a laptop on Easy EMIs this Diwali

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store and check the latest Diwali laptop offers.

2. Ask about cashback, zero down payment offers, and other benefits on laptops from ASUS, Lenovo, HP, and other top brands.

3. Check EMI eligibility and compare the available repayment tenures, monthly payments, and total charges.

4. Complete the required formalities and take home the new laptop after approval.