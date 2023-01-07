e-Paper Get App
Divi's Laboratories submits certificate for the quarter ended Dec 31

Divi's Laboratories submits certificate for the quarter ended Dec 31

The submission of certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Divi's Laboratories submits certificate for the quarter ended Dec 31 | Image: Divi's Laboratories (Representative)
Divi's Laboratories Limited announced submission of certificate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 received from M/s. KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the company, in an exchange filing.

The submission of certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

