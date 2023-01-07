Divi's Laboratories submits certificate for the quarter ended Dec 31

Divi's Laboratories Limited announced submission of certificate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 received from M/s. KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the company, in an exchange filing.
The submission of certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
