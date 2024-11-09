Divi's Laboratories Q2FY25 Consolidated Profit Surges By 51.5% YoY; Income Jumps 35% To ₹2,637.9 Crore |

A pharmaceutical industry major player, Divi’s Laboratories Limited on Saturday (November 11) released its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company announced both the standalone and consolidated results through a regulatory filing.

The unaudited financial results was approved by the company's Board of Directors on November 9, 2024.

For the quarter ending September 2024, Divi’s Laboratories financial result reported an untick, generating a profit for the period

Breakdown of the Q2FY25 Earnings

Consolidated Results

For Q2FY25, Divi's Laboratories reported consolidated total income of Rs 2,637.9 crore, a surge of 35 per cent compared to Rs 1,953 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY24).

The total expenses rose to Rs 1,672 crore, up from Rs 1,489 crore year-over-year, a 12.3 per cent increase.

Although the company reported a surge in its expenses, but positively, it did not had an impact on its net profit. The net profit for the quarter surged to Rs 518 crore, pointing a 51.5 per cent growth from Rs 342 crore in Q2FY24.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, the company achieved a total income of Rs 2,444 crore, a 22.5 per cent growth in Q2FY25 compared to Rs 1,995 crore in Q2FY24.

The company's total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 1,722 crore, a uptick of 12.9 per cent from Rs 1,526 crore year-over-year.

Similar to the consolidated net profit, the standalone net profit also saw an staggering 46.6 per cent jump, reaching Rs 510 crore compared to Rs 348 crore in the same period last year.

Share Market Reaction

The shares of Divi's Laboratories ended slightly lower on Friday (November 8), closing at Rs 5,899.90, down by 1.01 per cent.