Dipika Bhasin joins Carat India as executive Vice President

Carat India has announced the appointment of Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president. Armed with more than 20 years of experience, Bhasin has expertise in working with diverse teams, functions, industries, and has worked on challenging business leadership roles to drive business growth. In her previous stint with PHD Worldwide, Bhasin held the position of senior vice president and was responsible for media management.

She pivoted the digital media operations and their effectiveness for marketers in the media mix. She has worked on brands like LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, SC Johnson, Perfetti, Maruti, Snapdeal, SAP, Adidas, Nissan and also various non-profit organisations. Additionally, she has also worked with Aircel and on brands that include consumer durables, FMCG, e-commerce and auto.