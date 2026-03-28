Dilip Buildcon Secures ₹698.49 Crore Narmada Embankment Project With 24-Month Timeline

Dilip Buildcon Limited has received a letter of acceptance for a flood protection embankment project on the Narmada River in Gujarat. |

Bhopal: Dilip Buildcon has added another infrastructure project to its portfolio, strengthening its presence in water resource and flood protection works.

The company has secured a contract from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat. The project involves constructing a flood protection embankment along the Narmada river in Bharuch district, marking a significant development in regional infrastructure.

The work will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction model, indicating full responsibility for design, execution, and delivery. The project focuses on strengthening flood protection infrastructure, which is critical for safeguarding surrounding regions from water-related risks.

The contract is valued at Rs 698.49 crore, excluding GST, and is slated for completion within 24 months. This defined execution period reflects a time-bound approach aligned with infrastructure development priorities.

The order has been awarded by a domestic government authority, with no promoter or group company interest involved. It is also not classified as a related party transaction, reinforcing transparency in the award process. Dilip Buildcon’s latest contract win underscores its continued traction in EPC infrastructure projects, particularly in water management and civil construction segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.