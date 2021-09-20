Digikull, pay after placement edtech platform, announces new course in Data Analytics

Digikull – an edtech providing pay after placement support to youngsters, has announced a new programme on data analytics tools. The platform already offers Full Stack Development Courses to youngsters that are in line with the market demand and allow companies to onboard quality talent. With the launch of the new course, the total number of programme on the platform reaches 5.

The course covers basic programming on Python, Python libraries, Metplotib, and data analysis frameworks.

Digikull is offering an array of development courses starting from 17 weeks to 32 weeks. With the support of Digikull, one may avail of the course and pay after placement only.

The new data analytics course is spread over 24 weeks. The aspirants may avail the same online, from the comfort of their home.

“It is a fact that more than 30 percent of the student fail to secure the jobs immediately after their graduation. On the other hand, organisations are facing difficulties to acquire the skilled talent that fit their requirement. Now, with the adaptation to digital learning, and the pay after placement model, one can actually learn the course which is in demand in the market. This solves the purpose for both sides. This is exactly what we are bridging at Digikull. In terms of potential, the analytics industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2 percent till 2026. Keeping the huge scope in mind we are launching the new Data Analytics course,” said Himanshu Tyagi- Founder & CEO, Digikull.

We ensure that we profile our customers practical experience on live projects. This makes it easier for them to get absorbed in the industry once they complete the course. The brand has been achieving almost 100 per cent placement for its highly skilled batches.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:56 PM IST