Diesel prices rise by 21 paise per litre, petrol rates remain stable today

On Sunday, diesel prices rose for the fourth consecutive days, while petrol prices remained stable for the fifth straight day. Diesel price was increased by 21 paise per litre today.

So today, a litre of diesel costs Rs 70.01 in Mumbai, and Rs 66.74 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 80.29 in Mumbai, and Rs 74.63 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

The consumers are unlikely to get relief from the price hike of fuel in the near term as crude prices have increased significantly this month.

The benchmark crude, Brent has become nearly six-dollar costlier so far in December, however, the most active contract of Brent crude closed at 66.04 dollars per barrel on Friday, 0.75 per cent lower from the previous session.

Prices are still ruling nearly three-month high. Crude prices jumped to $71.95 per barrel on September 16 amid supply concern after the drone attacks on the facilities of Saudi Aramco, one of the major oil companies of the world.

(Inputs from Agencies)