Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST

Diesel crosses Rs 100 per litre mark in Jaipur

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are Rs 109.40 and Rs 100.10, respectively on Monday./ Representational image |

After petrol, price of diesel in Jaipur district has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark, as per the data of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA).

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are Rs 109.40 and Rs 100.10, respectively on Monday.

"Fuel prices are on continuous rise. After petrol, diesel price has crossed Rs 100 per litre. Price in bordering districts of Rajasthan is much higher than Jaipur and affecting dealers," RPDA president Suneet Bagai said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST
