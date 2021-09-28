Diamond Comics, Sunflower Seeds brand announce collaboration

The Sunflower Seeds brand and literary consulting has acquired the exclusive rights for sale of all the characters of Diamond Comics, and the iconic comic book distributor and publisher''s brand mandate in India and international territories.

Diamond Comics has more than 25 comic and magical characters, 15 superheroes, four detective protagonists and 23 mythological characters, apart from a bank of stories based on real crime cases.

Founded by Gulshan Rai in 1978, Diamond Comics has given us original Indian comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, Pinki, Motu Patlu and many more.

The company also started publishing foreign comic books such as Phantom, Mandrake, Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, He-Man and James Bond in Hindi, English and in regional languages.

Talking about the latest collaboration, Diamond Comics Managing Director Rai said, "Diamond Comics has always believed in connecting with our readers and moving ahead with the times. Whether it is our massive digitisation project, partnering with OTT platforms, foraying into animation or curating custom content for brands, we are rooted in history but agile like the children we cater to. With this partnership, we are confident we will be able to pursue these opportunities with a greater zeal and focus."

Sunflower Seeds CEO Preeti Chaturvedi said through this association, "our aim will be to explore new age formats and partnerships which will make the endearing characters of Diamond Comics more accessible to the new generations and more in tune with evolving sensibilities. Diamond Comics has also done some amazing work for brands from an engagement standpoint and the idea is to grow that portfolio as well".

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:33 PM IST