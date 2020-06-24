Diageo India sets aside Rs 75 cr to revive COVID-19-hit bars, pubs among others

While sales of alcohol through shops and online delivery has started, bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol will have to wait for its customers to be back. To support the outlets that are waiting for their customers, Diageo India has introduced a Rs 75-crore programme, Raising the Bar.

Under this two-year programme, the company is supporting bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to welcome customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. The alcohol company said qualifying bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities, will be eligible for this.

The company designed the Raising the Bar programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support reopening. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment and training to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen.

The liquor firm will offer targeted non-cash support including physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open like ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispensers, medical grade hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help to bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

Bars, pubs and restaurants that wish to take support of the company will have to register their interest for the “Raising the Bar” programme on the company website

Commenting on the launch, Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO, Diageo India said, “The Indian Hospitality and F&B industry has witnessed unprecedented loss of revenues. This has impacted many start-ups and MSMEs as well as the livelihood of millions of people. Pubs, Bars and Restaurants are an integral part of our communities, bringing people together to socialise and celebrate - something we have all missed during the lockdown. Diageo has always had strong linkages with the Hospitality and F&B industry, jointly curating unique experiences for consumers. The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business.”

Diageo India’s commitment is part of the USD 100 million commitment by Diageo, benefitting global cities like New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Sydney.

To be eligible for support under Raising the Bar programme, outlets: