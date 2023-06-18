Dhani Services Appoints Gurbans Singh as Executive Chairman; Sameer Gehlaut Resigns As Non-Executive Chairman |

The Board of Dhani Services Limited appointed Gurbans Singh as whole-time director and key managerial personnel, designated as executive chairman of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also said that Sameer Gehlaut has resigned as non-executive chairman of the company due personal and other commitments.

Gurbans Singh was appointed as the whole-time director for a period of five years with effect from June 18, 2023 on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Gurbans Singh

Gurbans Singh is a retired Indian Revenue Services (“IRS”) (Customs and Central Excise) officer and in his career as an IRS officer spanning over 22 years, he held senior level positions with the Government of India in the areas of customs and central excise, including as the Commissioner of Customs, Delhi. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Punjab University and a master’s degree in economics from Punjab University. He was a recipient of the British Chevening scholarship awarded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the year 1993-1994 and during which he completed his master of science in fiscal studies from the University of Bath, United Kingdom. He held the office of Joint Managing Director of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited during the period from September 2014 to August 2022.

He holds 2,70,000 fully paid-up equity shares in the Company. He is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.

Read Also RBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On Manappuram Finance For Violation Of Rules

Dhani Services shares

The shares of Dhani Services on Friday closed at Rs 33.75, up by 0.30 per cent.