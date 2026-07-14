Dhampur Bio Organics Reports ₹12.14 Crore Loss In Q1 FY27

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, announced a standalone net loss of ₹12.14 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Financial Performance

This compares to a profit of ₹38.14 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and a loss of ₹11.46 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26). Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹939.55 crore, an increase from ₹706.19 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹788.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses Details

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹956.65 crore, up from ₹652.35 crore in the previous quarter and ₹807.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of raw materials consumed was ₹65.49 crore, while excise duty on sale of goods was ₹385.67 crore.

Other Income and Costs

Other income for the quarter was ₹0.95 crore. Employee benefits expenses were ₹23.50 crore, and finance costs amounted to ₹15.56 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses were reported at ₹12.87 crore.

Board Decisions

The company's board of directors, at its meeting, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The board also approved the appointment of an internal auditor for the financial year 2026-27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.