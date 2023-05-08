DGCA orders Go First to immediately stop sale of air tickets; issues show cause notice | Twitter

Aviation regulator, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday ordered the budget airliner Go First to stop sale of air tickets directly or indirectly with immediate effect until further instruction. This order was issued on Monday after the regulator had issued a show cause notice under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 due to its failure to continue operations of the services.

The regulator will make a decision on the cash-strapped airlines air operator's certificate after examining the response to the notice, which the airline will have to submit within a fortnight.

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and had cancelled flights till May 12.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 12, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," said the Go First statement.

DGCA in its notice said, "In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.

The notice further added, "The airline operator has been asked to submit their reply within 15 days of the receipt of this notice, and further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC )will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by them. Further, Go First has been directed to stop booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders."

Go First files for insolvency

The carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its order.

With input from Agencies