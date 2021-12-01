Despite Centre's VAT cut on petrol, diesel; few states yet to slash tax on fuel

After the Centre's tax reduction on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on November 3, respectively, the Delhi government on Wednesday have also reduced the VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent, thereby, reducing petrol rated by Rs 8 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight today, media reports said. Domestic prices of both petrol and diesel have touched record highs driven by a sharp rise in crude oil rates. Petrol prices has already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark and above in several states.

The government had come under criticism for the steep rise in transport fuels as well as the fears of rising inflation, News18 reported.

Several states and the Union Territories reduced the VAT following the Centre's decision, which includes Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

A few of the opposition-led states, however, had not cut VAT and had demanded further reduction in central excise duty.

Remaining states that have not cut tax on fuels

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu. West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Petrol and diesel prices in Tamil Nadu

As of today, petrol and diesel prices in Tamil Nadu remained at Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel Rs 91.83 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, petrol is sold at Rs 110.22 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.47 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in West Bengal

In West Bengal, petrol is priced Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.79 per litre, reported The Economic Times.

Petrol and diesel prices in Telangana

In Telangana, diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre, and petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand diesel is sold at Rs 91.48 per litre and petrol is sold at Rs 98.45 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Andhra Pradesh

Likewise in Andhra Pradesh, diesel is sold at Rs 80.21 per litre and petrol costs Rs 87.24 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Kerala

In the state of Kerala, petrol is priced at Rs 104.46 per litre, and diesel is sold at Rs 91.72 per litre.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

