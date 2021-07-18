Design Indya makes a difference with every brand association: Rakesh Jain says in conversation with BrandSutra

What led you to set up Design Indya in 2006, and how has it evolved since then?

Helping other businesses bloom has always been my primary goal in life. Design Indya came into existence as I wanted to make people’s dreams and financial goals a reality. We have always aligned our clients’ objectives with our bespoke creations. Our services mainly include Print, TV and Radio advertising, and now we are trying our hands at Digital too. We started off with just three people in the team, and now we are a family of 70+ members. We ideate, create and flourish together.

Our team has been the strongest and most important pillar that helped us reach the top of the ladder. It has been a roller-coaster of emotions and growth, but indeed a worthwhile ride. We came across a bunch of amazing people in this journey and they have inspired us to raise our bars to a level above anyone else out there. One of the best collaborations I can recall is with Divisa Herbal Care.

This project added many feathers to our cap as we managed to spread our client’s wings nationwide and gave them record-breaking results with our innovative yet easily applicable strategies. Our association with Indira IVF has also been a high point of our success journey, as we stood by their side as they spread across the country with 100 centres. Sonalika Tractors, Emami and Leeford have been our partners over the last decade and the bond we share with them is more like family. We are looking to tick more boxes in the growth list.

What is the USP of Design Indya that makes it different from the competition?

Design Indya stands apart from its competitors as it focuses more on being a client’s personal supporter and cheerleader, going on to form mutually beneficial relationships. We always believe in putting our passion and expertise 100% into a client’s business. Our solution-oriented approach and making our clients gain trust have always been the highlight of the process. The best part is that clients are in direct contact with the MD, i.e., me. We choose to make a difference with every brand association.

Feeling at home becomes synonymous when you’ve made up your mind to build a brand with us. Your business is our responsibility. The transparency we have with our clients helps us attract more meaningful relationships. The trust we build moves them to stay glued to us for a lifetime. We have sound, amicable and family-like relations with renowned media houses, which makes us more invested in the business and helps us keep track of our competition so that we can scale with all aspects in check.

Additional USPs include expertise in annual deals, 360-degree market analysis, large network of accredited regional agencies and access to online billing ad status.