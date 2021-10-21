Demand surge witnessed for decorators, caterers, and event managers during Navratras, Durga Puja

Demand for decorators, caterers, and event managers shot up significantly across India’s 1000 towns and cities with Tier-2 cities witnessing a healthy growth rate, according to hyperlocal search engiine, Just Dial.

After last year’s muted celebrations due to the outbreak of COVID and the ensuing strict lockdowns, this year’s demand have started to pick up right from the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations and is expected to stay robust during the entire festive season till Diwali, Just Dial said in a press release.

Demand rise in festive season | Just Dial

During the Navratras and Durga Puja, YOY demand for decorators jumped by 141 percent, DJs by 113 percent, caterers by 82 percent and event managers by 33 percent, reports the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights. Tier-I cities witnessed a drop in searches for caterers but demand for other services remained robust. For the report, Just Dial analysed search trends across India’s 1000 towns and cities.

For decorators, demand growth in Tier-I cities remained at par with Tier-II. Kolkata, Patna, and Asansol were India’s top-3 cities with maximum demand. Among Tier-I cities, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru saw most of the searches while Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad completed the list of top 8 Tier-I cities.

Among Tier-II cities, most of the demand for decorators came from the cities in eastern India. Patna saw a 3X growth in demand for decorators while both Asansol and Durgapur saw healthy growth rate. Cities like Guwahati, Siliguri, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Bhopal, Varanasi, and Dhanbad completed the top-10 list with most demand.

Advertisement

Cities with maximum demand | JustDial

For event managers, India saw a YOY rise in demand by 33% with Tier-I cities witnessing significantly higher rise vis-à-vis Tier-II. Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad were the top-3 cities with maximum demand across Tier-1 cities. Among Tier-II cities, Jaipur topped the demand list for event managers followed by Surat and Ludhiana. Other cities such as Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Vadodara, and Kanpur completed the leading 10 cities with maximum demand for event managers.

However, demand for caterers saw a significant rise across Tier-II cities compared to Tier-I. Trivandrum, a Tier-II city, saw the maximum demand, while Tier-III cities Kangra, and Saharanpur were second and third respectively across the country. Among Tier-II cities, Trivandrum, Indore, and Ranchi were the top-3 cities while Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai saw demand thrust in Tier-1 cities.

Demand for DJs in Tier-II cities was also at par with that from Tier-I cities. The top-10 Tier-II cities that witnessed maximum demand for DJs were Jaipur, Surat, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Vadodara, and Kanpur. Among Tier-I cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the top-3 cities with most of the demand followed by Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, and Kolkata.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:15 PM IST