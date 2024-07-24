Delta Corp Shares Rise By Over 2% As Industry Welcomes Focus On 'Skilling' In Union Budget

Delta Corp Allots 1,75,500 Equity Shares As Employee Stock Options | File Photo

The Union Budget that was presented on July 23 has brought about some movement in the equity markets, at least in some sectors. One of the companies to react well to the budget has been gaming company, Delta Corp. Delta Corp shares rose noticeably on July 24.

Focus on Skilling

In the budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, one of the major themes that stood out in the speech and the budget at large was the focus on Skilling. This, as many industry leaders and analysts have often cited, lack of adequate skill is one of the major drawbacks of the Indian workforce.

This phenomenon has left even the supposedly qualified workforce unemployable.

The focus on employment, youth and skilling has drawn some positive responses from many industries. One of them is the gaming industry. In fact, Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation, took notice of this development and welcomed it.

Landers said, "There remains a significant skill gap in India's

gaming industry, and the increased emphasis on skilling initiatives is a promising step towards bridging this gap."

The gaming industry, given its ever-increasing footprint, has also become an important paradigm.

Landers further added, "Centrally sponsored schemes for skilling youth,

women-focused programs, the establishment of industrial training institutions, and the provision of internships are all set to create a more skilled workforce. These initiatives will play a crucial role in helping India achieve its Vision India@2047."

The company shares have made progress since the previous drop in its value.

Company Shares Recover

The company shares performed reasonably well; as it was just a fortnight ago, the company's Q1 results were extraordinarily underwhelming.

The company saw its net profit drop by a mammoth 68 per cent. This also impacted the company's shares.

The entity, however, appears to have recovered from the slump, as on Wednesday, July 24, the company shares rose by over 2 per cent. At 13:47 IST, the company shares gained 2.09 per cent or Rs 2.74, scaling to Rs 133.71 per share.