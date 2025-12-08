Deloitte To Launch AI-Powered Platform 'Tax Pragya' To Make Tax Research & Insights Accessible To Clients Faster

File Image |

New Delhi: Deloitte will this week launch an AI-powered platform 'Tax Pragya' to make tax research and insights accessible to its clients faster, a company official said on Sunday.Deloitte India Partner Sumit Singhania said Tax Pragya, which is set to be launched on December 9, has been built with direct and indirect tax-related data on over a million court cases and Deloitte's knowledge solution papers so that access to the insights is quicker and accurate.

Tax analysts currently have to spend hours doing research on various court judgments before giving their feedback to clients. Tax Pragya will convert that time to just a few minutes and provide solutions from Deloitte's privately curated database, and not open source data."Tax Pragya is an AI-powered tax, research and insight platform.

It is enriched with two decades of Deloitte tax knowledge, perspective and jurisprudence. The goal is to move from a knowledge-intensive platform to an insightful platform. It's an agentic solution where we amplify the research, make it more meaningful, which can be readily used," Singhania told PTI.

Singhania said TaxPragya will offer almost real-time data on the announcements made in the Budget and make available the changes in the income tax law before it is implemented from April 1.Tax Pragya will be a B2B subscription-based platform, which will not replace the tax consultants, but only ease the process of tax research by making it faster, he added.

"The vision that we have is, in the next 12-18 months, Tax Pragya should develop in a way that it can write some legal or tax opinions. It should give a predictive analysis of a tax notice, whether a taxpayer should litigate a notice or not. Those are in the works for us," Singhania said.In the first phase of the December 9 launch, Tax Pragya will be offered to 500 Deloitte clients, followed by phase 2 in January to all 5,000 Deloitte clients. By June next year, Deloitte should be able to take this to pan-India by offering this subscription-based platform to MSMEs and SMEs, Singhania added.

