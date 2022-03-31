Delhivery partners with Reliance-owned Ajio to improve supply chain efficiency

Logistics and supply chain services company Delhivery on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Reliance-owned fashion and apparel marketplace Ajio to significantly improve their customer experience and supply chain efficiency.

Delhivery said it partnered with Ajio to launch a technology-based Quality Check Return Product (QC-RVP).

"We have a long-standing partnership with Ajio as its logistics partner and are delighted to work with them to enhance the quality of their supply chain process. Our QC-RVP solution has resulted in a 130 per cent jump in Ajio's NPS (Net Promoter Score). At Delhivery, we constantly innovate to drive our client's business with our capabilities," Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said in a statement.

The QC-RVP product enables Delhivery's 26,000 Last Mile agents to perform stringent quality checks at the customer's doorstep before returning the shipment to Ajio.

It has successfully increased the resaleablility of returned goods from 25 per cent to 98 per cent -- boosting margins and reducing waste for Ajio. Additionally, it shortened the process of refund remittance to 24 hours from eight days for the client, increasing customer stickiness and satisfaction.

Through QC-RVP, Delhivery offers customers the option to customize their doorstep quality check process from a checklist of over 20 parameters. For Ajio these include image test, brand, quantity, colour, and EAN among others.

"Delhivery is a key partner on logistics and supply chain leg of the consumer journey for Ajio. With joint innovation in technology and operational processes, we have leveraged overall goodness to drive consumer experience. This has enabled better retention metrics for the platform," said Ashutosh Srivastava, COO, Ajio.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:24 PM IST