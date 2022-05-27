Delhivery granted a patent for its proprietary technology product, Addfix

Kapil Bharati, Executive Director, and Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said, 'As a company, our proprietary technology is a core differentiator'. |

Delhivery, India's largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated logistics services company, has been awarded a US Patent - US 11,343,638 B2 (45) on May 24, 2022.

The patent covers Delhivery’s innovation in address verification and location mapping - ‘System and method for validating geographic location accuracy for an address.'

Addfix, Delhivery's proprietary address disambiguation system, takes unstructured and incomplete or error-ridden addresses provided by customers and breaks them down into different geographical elements like country, state, city/town, locality, street, landmark, building, postal code, etc. to give an accurate location for an address.

The system has been built using intelligence collected from over a billion successful deliveries since inception and is designed to clock greater accuracy with every passing delivery.

Commenting on the announcement, Kapil Bharati, Executive Director, and Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said, 'As a company, our proprietary technology is a core differentiator, and this patent reiterates our commitment to design tech solutions that increase the efficiency and reliability of our customer's supply chains. We have also externalized Addfix and other location intelligence services to customers across the e-commerce and BFSI sectors.’

Rajiv Dinesh, Head - Data Products, Delhivery, said ‘Addfix is a core building block for automating and optimizing our dense mesh network of last mile facilities and drives our advanced facility placement (Netplan), service area optimization (Mapper) and automated parcel routing (Flare) capabilities. Together, they ensure faster, precise, more reliable deliveries, reduced order returns and higher customer delight for all our clients. The products ingest live data from our operations and allow us to continuously drive productivity and cost efficiencies across our last-mile operations. Our data products are proudly made in India for local as well as global use and are also active in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.’