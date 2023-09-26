Delhivery, AWS, And Nexus Ventures Join Hands To Launch Velocity

Delhivery Allots 17,28,427 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery a fully integrated logistics services provider, has joined hands with PE firm Nexus Ventures and Amazon Web Services(AWS) to launch Velocity-- a six-week startup accelerator program, to nurture and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators in the logistics landscape, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The first edition of this accelerator program, which kicked off in August 2023, brought together leading financial and sectoral experts to provide incisive, industry-led mentorship to the selected startups. It included 15+ sessions covering a wide range of topics essential for startups, from mentors including Vibhor Jain, President – Network Governance & COO of ONDC; Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy; and Naman Jain, Founder of Falcon Autotech.

20 early-stage startups were selected among 234 applicants. The cohort spanned sectors and startups, which included

● Warehousing-focused ODWEN, Warehouse, and Warehousity

● EV fleet providers, including EVIFY and Zyngo

● Agritech startups such as Upjao Agrotech and E Sandhai

● Aggregator platforms Paapos, Hyphen SCS, and Loadexx, among others

Armed with insights, knowledge, and practical advice in subjects such as people & culture, fundraising strategies, growth hacking, and profitability, startups presented their solutions to VCs and influential superangels. In addition, each startup received AWS Activate Credits worth $25,000 that can be utilized to access AWS cloud services for building and scaling their technology infrastructure without incurring high upfront costs.

Vibhor Jain, President, Network Governance and COO of ONDC, said, "Open Networks like ONDC can address inefficiencies in the supply chains by enabling unlocks through an interoperable network of platforms/applications. These unlocks will enable wider discovery, improved logistics utilization, and cheaper credit, leading to improved efficiencies in the supply chain." He further added, "It will be exciting to see some startups build their businesses around the ONDC Network in the logistics, supply chain, or mobility space as part of the AWS Velocity Accelerator Program."

Ritu Mishra Co-founder & Product Head of Upjao an agri-tech company, said, "The agri commodities that face severe inconsistencies at source due to human interface need AI-driven solutions to standardize the quality control process. The Velocity program offered us a platform to engage closely with industry experts and VCs. This in turn supported our vision to quantify the quality of agri-commodities at each node in the supply chain."

Speaking on the successful completion of the Program, Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, Delhivery, said, "Given the size and growth trajectory of the Indian economy, the logistics industry will witness exponential growth in the foreseeable future. The program will help build a logistic ecosystem to enable new entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into viable, functional business solutions.”

With the program's conclusion, startups from the cohort are now members of a peer-to-peer network that encourages collaboration, enabling them to learn from each other's experiences and successes.

