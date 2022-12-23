Delhi Transport Corporation signs a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ subsidiary for operating 1500 electric buses | Twitter - AAP

Tata Motors, on Friday, announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi. the company announced this through an exchange filing. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate, and maintain 1500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years. The Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commute.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi.”

Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.