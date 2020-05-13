Delhi reports instances of cloned ATM cards: SBI shares tips to prevent debit card fraud

Here are 10 tips shared by the State Bank of India to ensure safe banking at the ATMs;

1) Change your PIN at regular interval

2) Cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN

3) Memorize your PIN. Avoid writing it on your ATM card or anywhere else

4) Avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as you PIN

5) Ensure to register/update your mobile number in your account to receive SMS about debit card and other transactions in the account.

6) Never share your OTP, debit card PIN/details with anyone

7) Do not respond to any SMS, email or call asking you to share your ATM PIN or any other confidential data

8) Not more than one person at a time is allowed inside the ATM kiosks

9) Protect yourself from someone stealing your PIN behind your shoulder

10) Always use YONO cash to withdraw money from ATMs. It empowers you to withdraw money using debit card. It is safe and secure.

Earlier on Tuesday, several instances of use of cloned ATM cards have been reported from the national capital and refund will be processed for the affected customers.

All suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch, the lender said.

"Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi. There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure," it said in a tweet.

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else.

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.

Among others, it has also asked customers not to share their PIN with anybody, not to allow anyone inside the ATM while taking out money as well as not to respond to any e-mail, SMS etc asking for their confidential data.

(With inputs from Agencies)