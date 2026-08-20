Delhi L-G Reviews BRICS Summit 2026 Preparations, Emphasises Strong Multi-Agency Coordination

Delhi L-G Reviews BRICS Summit 2026 Preparations |

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday chaired a review meeting to assess the national capital's preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026.

The Lieutenant Governor took to social media 'X' and said, "Chaired a review meeting on Delhi’s preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026. Aligned with the national vision and priorities, emphasized the importance of Delhi being chosen as the Summit venue and the need for seamless multi-agency coordination and time-bound execution across all fronts."

He further said that he directed all stakeholder, agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management.

Read Also Youth to Play Key Role in Strengthening BRICS Energy Ties, Driving Innovation And Future Cooperation

"Directed all stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure smooth traffic and security management, robust civic upkeep, and emergency medical readiness across key venues and movement corridors," he said.

"Guided by our timeless ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, Delhi is fully geared up to extend an orderly, secure and warm welcome to all visiting delegates," he added.

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 while holding the BRICS presidency for 2026. The central theme of India's chairship is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Meanwhile, the Eighth BRICS Youth Energy Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on Wednesday, has reaffirmed the pivotal role of BRICS youth in advancing energy cooperation and shaping solutions for a secure, sustainable, inclusive and future-ready energy sector, in keeping with the vision of "Energy for All", a statement said on Wednesday.

The virtual summit hosted under India’s BRICS Chairship brought together more than 100 participants, including young energy professionals from academia, government institutions, and the Energy Ministries of the BRICS member countries, representatives of the BRICS Youth Energy Agency (BRICS YEA), as well as international organisations including Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the statement said.

Earlier on August 17, India hosted the Eighth BRICS Youth Energy Summit 2026 virtually as BRICS Chair. The Summit had brought together more than 100 participants, including young energy professionals from academia, government institutions, and the energy ministries of the BRICS Member Countries. Representatives of the BRICS Youth Energy Agency (BRICS YEA), as well as international organisations, including Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), also participated in the Summit.

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