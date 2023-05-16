Delhi HC pulls up Ashneer Grover and BharatPe, warns against use of defamatory language

BharatPe

Ever since BharatPe's founder Ashneer Grover was ousted from his own firm, the firm and the Shark Tank India-fame entrepreneur have been trading barbs. Grover has used demeaning words for Suhail Sameer and accused another co-founder of stealing data.

As Grover and his wife themselves stand accused of embezzlement by BharatPe, the outspoken founder known for his social media jibes, has been pulled up by the Delhi High Court.

Both the payment firm and Grover have been instructed to refrain from using defamatory and unparliamentary language against each other by the Delhi HC.

Here are some of the recent salvos fired by Grover towards BharatPe's management under Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

BharatPe is special ! It’s management under Rajnish Kumar is a class act (will become management case study).



India has 106 Unicorns - BharatPe is the only one which has switched OFF it’s comments section across Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram (all social media) for 15 months… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 15, 2023

BharatPe is a $3 billion write-off, value destroyed by Rajnish Kumar: Ashneer Grover https://t.co/t7ZfcKTn1L — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 11, 2023

He had also hit out at Suhail Sameer with a poem on Twitter, using derogatory terms.

Poem for start of 2023:



‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer - he was a nalla !

Shashvat - why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla ?!’



For my English speaking friends: 1) Nalla (Nalayak) is incompetent / incapable and 2) Galla is business / helm of affairs. — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) January 3, 2023

Yeh ad hi dekh lo - iska kya acahar daalega koi customer - itni ad WhatsApp Pay ki kar lete instead. Public policy uncle aur vakil babu dhanda chalayenge to aisa hi hoga pic.twitter.com/CxSNv8LJmq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 16, 2022

Apart from former colleagues, others such as WhatsApp and Facebook's India chiefs had also been hit by Grover's jibes, while he has written an entire book calling out doglapan or hypocrisy in India's startup ecosystem.

Grover had also been dropped as a judge from Shark Tank India for the second season, after he faced accusations of financial irregularities.