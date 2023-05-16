Delhi HC pulls up Ashneer Grover and BharatPe, warns against use of defamatory language

Ever since BharatPe's founder Ashneer Grover was ousted from his own firm, the firm and the Shark Tank India-fame entrepreneur have been trading barbs. Grover has used demeaning words for Suhail Sameer and accused another co-founder of stealing data.
As Grover and his wife themselves stand accused of embezzlement by BharatPe, the outspoken founder known for his social media jibes, has been pulled up by the Delhi High Court.
Both the payment firm and Grover have been instructed to refrain from using defamatory and unparliamentary language against each other by the Delhi HC.
Here are some of the recent salvos fired by Grover towards BharatPe's management under Chairman Rajnish Kumar.
He had also hit out at Suhail Sameer with a poem on Twitter, using derogatory terms.
Apart from former colleagues, others such as WhatsApp and Facebook's India chiefs had also been hit by Grover's jibes, while he has written an entire book calling out doglapan or hypocrisy in India's startup ecosystem.
Grover had also been dropped as a judge from Shark Tank India for the second season, after he faced accusations of financial irregularities.
