Delhi HC protects bike taxi apps from penalties and notices slapped by transport department

Following the rise of Ola and Uber across Indian cities, cab aggregators progressing towards the deployment of two-wheelers seemed like natural progression. But while bike taxis are zooming through traffic congestion in Bengaluru, other metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have barred Rapido along with Ola and Uber from deploying two-wheelers.

But the Delhi High Court has provided relief to bike-taxi operators, by staying notices halting operations and show cause notices against them by the Delhi Transport Department.

Calls for formulation of policy

The High Court bench also instructed the transport authority against taking any coercive steps against Rapido and Uber, until a policy is formulated for regulating bike taxis.

Riders working for the app have been facing difficulties in operating because of challans slapped on them by the transport department.

