 Delhi HC protects bike taxi apps from penalties and notices slapped by transport department
Riders working for the app have been facing difficulties in operating because of challans slapped on them by the transport department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Rapido | Representative Image

Following the rise of Ola and Uber across Indian cities, cab aggregators progressing towards the deployment of two-wheelers seemed like natural progression. But while bike taxis are zooming through traffic congestion in Bengaluru, other metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have barred Rapido along with Ola and Uber from deploying two-wheelers.

But the Delhi High Court has provided relief to bike-taxi operators, by staying notices halting operations and show cause notices against them by the Delhi Transport Department.

Calls for formulation of policy

  • The High Court bench also instructed the transport authority against taking any coercive steps against Rapido and Uber, until a policy is formulated for regulating bike taxis.

  • Riders working for the app have been facing difficulties in operating because of challans slapped on them by the transport department.

Cab aggregators left vulnerable

  • Uber and Ola as well as Rapido had been told not to deploy bikes on roads in Delhi and Mumbai because the use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes violated the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

  • Going against these instructions also meant that the firms could be prosecuted and slapped with penalties as high as Rs 1 lakh.

  • Delhi's department of transport had even resorted to anonymously booking bike rides offered by apps, only to catch and fine captains for plying on city roads.

