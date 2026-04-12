Delhi EV Policy 2026–2030 Targets Cleaner Air, Only Electric 2-Wheelers To Be Registered from 2028 And EV Subsidies Announced

Delhi Pushes for Cleaner Transport. |

New Delhi: The Delhi government has released its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for 2026–2030, aiming to reduce pollution and promote clean transport. Vehicles are responsible for about 23 percent of Delhi’s air pollution, making this policy very important.

The government plans to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering incentives and setting clear deadlines for switching to cleaner mobility.

Incentives to Boost EV Adoption

To encourage people to buy EVs, the policy offers financial benefits for a limited time.

Electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh will get subsidies based on battery size. Buyers can receive Rs 10,000 per kWh in the first year, but this benefit will reduce over the next three years.

Electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, will get incentives starting at Rs 50,000 in the first year, which will gradually reduce to Rs 30,000.

For electric goods vehicles, the incentive can go up to Rs 1 lakh initially.

Scrappage Benefits for Old Vehicles

The policy also promotes scrapping old vehicles. Owners will get incentives ranging from ₹10,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 1 lakh for cars costing up to Rs 30 lakh. This is aimed at removing polluting vehicles from the roads faster.

Tax Benefits for Buyers

The government has proposed full exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles.

However, this benefit will only apply to cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh. Expensive cars above this limit will not get tax exemptions.

Strict Targets for Electric Transition

The policy sets clear deadlines for switching to electric vehicles.

From 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be allowed to register in Delhi. From 2028, this rule will also apply to two-wheelers, meaning only electric bikes and scooters can be newly registered.

The policy also focuses on public and institutional transport. School buses must achieve at least 30 percent electrification by 2030. The government’s own vehicle fleet will also gradually shift to EVs.