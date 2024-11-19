Delhi: CBDT Chairman Inaugurates Taxpayers' Lounge At India International Trade Fair 2024

PIB India

Continuing the tradition, a Taxpayers' Lounge has been set up by the Income Tax Department in India International Trade Fair, 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi being held from 14th to 27th November, 2024.Shri Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) dedicated the Taxpayers' Lounge for the general public today i.e on 18.11.2024 at Hall No. 4, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in the presence of the Members of the CBDT and senior officers of the Income Tax Department.

Built around the theme of ‘विकसित भारत में मेरी भागीदारी, मेरा आयकर मेरी ज़िम्मेदारी’ (‘My contribution in developed India, my income tax is my responsibility'”), the Lounge highlights the crucial role of taxpayers in building a modern India and aims to raise awareness about taxpayer services, and educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

Reflecting the theme of Viksit Bharat, the pavilion’s central structure illustrates India’s aspirations to shine on the global stage by 2047. The Lounge offers various services, and user-friendly resources to educate the taxpayers, such as:

i. Assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar PAN Linking and PAN related queries.

ii. Assistance in e-Filing and Form 26AS (tax credit), TDS and e-filing related queries.

iii. Queries related to International Taxation.

iv. Queries related to Faceless Assessment and appeal related matters.

v. Various initiatives about taxpayer services and e-Nivaran Grievances etc. With the aim of building awareness among the next generation, the Lounge offers a special Children’s Corner where young visitors can engage in hands-on, interactive activities that introduce them to key concepts of taxation and civic duties in a playful setting.

This space offers activities like Board Games, VR games, Digital Comic Books, the 'Aaycar' game, etc. Adding a touch of entertainment for the visitors, the Lounge also hosts events like Nukkad Natak, Quiz shows, drawing/painting competitions for children, Magic shows, etc. on the themes of taxation and nation-building.

The Lounge represents the Department’s evolution as a model of e-governance and an enabler for the honest taxpayers, and highlights the role of the taxpayers as partners in the nation’s progress.