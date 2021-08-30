e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:09 PM IST

Delhi-based startup to provide entrepreneurship lessons to UP govt school students

PTI
UP govt teamed up with Delhi-based startup Kidzpreneur to impart entrepreneurship skills to govt school students/Representational image

Public school students in Uttar Pradesh will soon get entrepreneurship lessons, with the state government collaborating with an edu-tech startup, according to officials.

The collaboration with Delhi-based startup Kidzpreneur aims to impart entrepreneurship skills to government school students.

"Students are showing keen interest to learn entrepreneurship skills. It is promising to note that girls' participation is more compared to boys. In our state, it is indeed very encouraging. At the preliminary stage itself, school students not only brought innovative ideas but also had the clarity to explain as to how they wanted to execute them. "Kidzpreneur is expected to further hone their talent and help them reach great heights," said Abhishek Tiwari, Advisor, Startup Program, UP Government.

Several schools have been approached by the state officials for "Ideathon" and more than 15 have expressed their willingness to be a part of the initiative.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:09 PM IST
