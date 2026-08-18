Defence Stocks Rise Up To 8% As Govt Notifies 405-Item Indigenisation List Worth ₹3,070 Crore

Defence stocks gained sharply on August 18 after the Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defence notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) containing 405 strategically significant defence items.

The government estimates the list could create business opportunities worth around Rs 3,070 crore for Indian manufacturers.

The latest list covers Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spare parts, components and raw materials. Of the 405 items, 16 are meant for the Indian Coast Guard, while the remaining 389 are linked to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Defence Stocks Gain on Indigenisation Push

The notified items span several major defence platforms and systems, including Advanced Light Helicopters, Light Utility Helicopters, Su-30MKI aircraft, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP engines.

The list also includes components required for armoured vehicles such as T-72, T-90 and BMP-II platforms, along with equipment used in warships and missile systems. Components associated with Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM missile systems have also been included.

Defence electronics such as radars, sonars, fire-control systems and satellite communication equipment feature in the list, along with High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defence products.

Paras Defence and Zen Technologies were among the biggest gainers, rising 8% and 6.6%, respectively. Axiscades, GRSE and Data Patterns also recorded gains of around 4%, 3.3% and 3.2%.

Each product has been given an indicative deadline for achieving indigenisation. Once domestic development is successfully completed, procurement of these products will be made from Indian companies.

Government Pushes Domestic Defence Manufacturing

The indigenisation programme will be implemented by DPSUs and the Coast Guard through mechanisms such as the ‘Make’ procedure and internal development, with greater participation from Indian companies, particularly MSMEs and start-ups.

The sixth PIL is part of the government's broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat strategy aimed at building a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem. Greater domestic production is expected to encourage investment, innovation and import substitution.