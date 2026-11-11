Defence Ministry Signs ₹498-Crore Contract With Cochin Shipyard For INS Betwa Refit And Re-Powering

The INS Betwa modernisation project will replace its steam-based propulsion system with diesel-powered technology and upgrade its combat capabilities | X - @SpokespersonMoD

New Delhi, November 11, 2026: The defence ministry on Wednesday sealed a Rs 498-crore contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for the “refit and re-powering” of the Indian Navy’s guided-missile frigate INS Betwa.

Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate, will undergo a transformation of its propulsion system involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion with a diesel engine-based propulsion system, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 498.58 Cr contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Normal Refit & Re-powering of INS Betwa. The contract was inked in New Delhi on November 11, 2026, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh. This project will provide a major impetus to the Government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India', while reinforcing the country's indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities. — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) November 11, 2026

The refit will also include the upgrading of its combat capabilities through the installation of a modern weapon suite that is aimed at enhancing the ship’s operational effectiveness.

“The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the normal refit and re-powering of Indian Naval Ship, Betwa,” an official statement said.

Indigenous Ship Repair Capabilities

The ministry said the project will further strengthen indigenous capabilities in the ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, particularly in undertaking complex propulsion system transformation and modernisation of naval platforms.

“The project is expected to involve more than 50 MSMEs and generate significant employment opportunities across the Indian shipbuilding & ancillary industries,” it said.

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“This project will provide a major impetus to the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’, while reinforcing the country’s indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities,” it added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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