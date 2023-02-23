e-Paper Get App
The company will provide mobile drilling rigs of 1,000 hp and equipment, along with providing manpower for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the job

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Deep Industries receives order worth $12.93 mln from ONGC | Image: Deep Industries (Representative)
Deep Industries Ltd has bagged an order worth $12.93 mln from Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, on Wednesday, to hire mobile drilling rigs for Ahmedabad Asset for three years, as per an exchange filing today.

The company will provide mobile drilling rigs of 1,000 hp and equipment, along with providing manpower for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the job.

The shares of Deep Industries were nearly 1% higher at ₹276.95, while those of ONGC were 0.6% higher at ₹154.50 on the NSE, at 12:20 IST.

