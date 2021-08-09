Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures, joins Simplilearn’s Board

Simplilearn, online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced the addition of Deborah Quazzo to the company’s Board of Directors. Deborah’s onboarding comes on the back of the recent investment of $250 million in Simplilearn by private equity firm, Blackstone Group.



Deborah Quazzo is the managing partner at GSV Ventures and the co-founder of the annual ASU+GSV Summit, a catalyst for elevating dialogue and driving action around raising learning and career outcomes through scaled innovation. She is expected to play a pivotal role in driving growth and transformation in the company. Under her guidance, the company is confident of achieving its goal of becoming the world’s largest digital skilling very soon.



Sharing her thoughts, Deborah, said, “The higher education and training sectors are in the midst of radical transformation, accelerated by COVID. Simplilearn is in a unique position to help professionals around the world efficiently gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s, and tomorrow’s, digital economy.”



Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, “Deborah's track record of working with both startups and universities to help both expand and enrich the learning experience to meet the challenges of modern students and professionals is unrivalled. She will help us fulfill our mission of helping millions of professionals advance their careers in the years to come.”