Deadline for filing IT returns for AY 2019-20 now Nov 30

In a major relief for taxpayers, the Centre on Wednesday announced extension of the due date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2019-20 by a couple of months to November 30, 2020.

The decision has come in the wake of many taxpayers facing difficulty in filing their income tax returns due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The last date for filing returns for AY 2019-20 was extended earlier till September 30, the third such extension during the pandemic. It has been further extended till November to provide more time to taxpayers.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The government has already extended the date for filing income tax returns for AY 2020-21 to November 30.