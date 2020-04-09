Deadline for Central Electronics disinvestment deferred to May 16

Established in 1974, Central Electronics operates under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. It developed India's first solar cell in 1977, the first solar panel in 1978, and commissioned the first solar plant in 1992.

As on Mar 31, 2019, the net worth of Central Electronics was 759.9 mln rupees and it had a paid-up capital of 692.2 mln rupees. The government had, in September 2018 as well, invited expression of interest to sell 100% stake in the company. In the Budget for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), the government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of 2.10 trln rupees.