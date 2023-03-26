DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options |

DCB Bank on Saturday allotted 16,000 shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each were allotted under the Employees Stock Option Plan of the bank.

The banks paid-up share capital post the allocation moved up to 31,15,01,733 of Rs 10 each.

DCB Bank on February 28, allocated 61,950 shares of Rs 10 each to employees under the ESOP scheme.

DCB Bank shares

The shares of DCB Bank on Friday closed at Rs 105.40, down by 1.17 per cent.