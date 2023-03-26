 DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

The shares of Rs 10 each were allotted under the Employees Stock Option Plan of the bank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options |

DCB Bank on Saturday allotted 16,000 shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each were allotted under the Employees Stock Option Plan of the bank.

The banks paid-up share capital post the allocation moved up to 31,15,01,733 of Rs 10 each.

DCB Bank on February 28, allocated 61,950 shares of Rs 10 each to employees under the ESOP scheme.

Read Also
DCB Bank allots 61,950 shares of Rs 10 each to employees who exercised stock options
article-image

DCB Bank shares

The shares of DCB Bank on Friday closed at Rs 105.40, down by 1.17 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Registrar of Companies raids Chennai-based audit firm which helped registering 1,500 companies using...

Registrar of Companies raids Chennai-based audit firm which helped registering 1,500 companies using...

UK MHRA completes inspection at Lupin’s Pithampur facilities

UK MHRA completes inspection at Lupin’s Pithampur facilities

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

PM Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as issuing bank

PM Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as issuing bank