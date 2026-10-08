'DBT Transfers Reach ₹50 Lakh Crore, Govt Saves ₹5 Lakh Crore': PM Modi At India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's mobile technology ecosystem had become a powerful instrument of governance, helping deliver public services efficiently and prevent the diversion of government funds.

Inaugurating the 10th India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, Modi said the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system had facilitated payments worth Rs50 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

He claimed the system had prevented nearly Rs5 lakh crore from reaching unintended recipients.

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Digital India transforms public service delivery

Modi said mobile phones had evolved beyond communication devices into essential tools for accessing government services.

Hundreds of public services are now available through smartphones, reducing travel, waiting times and inconvenience for citizens.

"Mobile phone has become a tool of good governance," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that India's digital divide was a major challenge a decade ago, when access to emerging technologies remained limited.

He said the government's Digital India initiative placed mobile connectivity at the centre of efforts to expand digital inclusion.

According to Modi, the country's digital infrastructure also helped maintain banking and educational services during the Covid pandemic.

Highlighting the government's Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform, he said it had recorded 500 crore learning sessions and 600 crore learning minutes.

The next objective is to connect 25 crore students through the platform.

Modi also emphasised the role of mobile connectivity in bridging geographical and linguistic differences.

India expands 5G network to over 5.5 lakh base stations

Addressing the telecom industry's progress, Modi said India now operates more than 5.5 lakh base stations supporting fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks.

He recalled that the country launched its 5G rollout at the IMC in 2022, followed by an emphasis on expanding coverage in 2023.

The Prime Minister also referred to the International Telecommunication Union's participation in the 2024 congress.

This year's IMC theme, "Scale without boundaries", reflected India's experience in expanding digital infrastructure, he said.

Modi cited the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme as another example of technology-enabled governance.

Under the programme, more than Rs4 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers, including small agricultural households previously underserved by government services.