DBS Bank India launches its first credit card in partnership with Bajaj Finance

DBS Bank India today announced the launch of its credit card in India in partnership with Bajaj Finance Limited, co-branded as ‘Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank SuperCard’, powered by Visa. Designed to de-clutter customers’ wallets, the SuperCard eliminates the need for having multiple credit cards, the company said in a press statement.

Regular credit cards provide offers and rewards across categories, while co-branded cards offer additional benefits on the partners’ products or services as well.

The SuperCard will provide its customers with benefits and rewards across different product categories and exclusive benefits on the Bajaj Finserv’s range of products and services available across the country.

Prashant Joshi, Head – Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "We have designed an end-to-end digital experience for a mobile-first digital-native audience, staying true to our strengths. The SuperCard is a transformative credit card experience curated to eliminate friction in the payments journey and transparency in billing so that customers can Live More and Bank Less.

"The credit card space is seeing robust growth. We are confident that the SuperCard developed in partnership with Bajaj Finance will help eliminate the need for multiple cards, widen the access to credit and offer compelling rewards and benefits to our customers, thanks to the BFL franchise network. Our vision is to leverage the strengths of both organisations and offer an end product which guarantees rich rewards and best-in-class customer experience."

Anup Saha, Deputy CEO, Bajaj Finance Limited said, “Our partnership with DBS bank for this co-branded credit card further strengthens our position to deliver a seamless customer experience."

The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank SuperCard provides various industry-first benefits across lifestyle, travel and subscription categories but also provides exclusive Bajaj Finserv EMI network benefits like cashbacks on ‘No-cost-EMI’ loan down-payments & redemption of cash points against the same. It also has Bajaj Finserv Health benefits bundled into it. Bundling all this together, this card is a clear contender to become the most preferred card in our customers’ wallets.”

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, “We are excited to partner DBS Bank as they launch their first credit card in India and are confident that the card’s unique value proposition will appeal to a large segment of Indian consumers.”