DB Corp Announces ₹5 Interim Dividend After Q1 Revenue Rises 4.7% To ₹603.7 Crore

Mumbai: DB Corp Ltd, the publisher of Dainik Bhaskar, on Thursday announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the financial year 2026-27. The company’s Board of Directors approved this at a meeting held on 16 July 2026.

Dividend Record Date

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend payment has been set for 23 July 2026. The dividend payment will be processed on or before 14 August 2026, the company said.

Standalone Financial Performance

D. B. Corp reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹6,037.39 million (₹603.7 crore) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 4.7% increase compared to ₹5,763.89 million (₹576.3 crore) in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Year-on-Year Revenue

On a year-on-year basis, standalone revenue from operations grew by 7.9% from ₹5,594.49 million (₹559.4 crore) reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total standalone income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹6,319.98 million (₹632.0 crore).

Expenses Overview

Total standalone expenses for the quarter reached ₹3,300.08 million (₹330.0 crore), an increase from ₹3,149.37 million (₹314.9 crore) in the prior quarter. Cost of materials consumed rose to ₹1,799.37 million (₹179.9 crore) from ₹1,615.58 million (₹161.5 crore) quarter-on-quarter.

Other Key Updates

The company announced that its 30th Annual General Meeting will be held on 2 September 2026, at 11:30 a.m. (IST) via video conferencing. Additionally, D. B. Corp will change its registered office within Ahmedabad, effective 1 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.