Day after reaching new highs, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday

A day after the hike, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Tuesday's level of Rs 98.81 a litre and diesel Rs 89.18 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 104.90 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 96.72 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.80 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 93.72 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 98.64 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 92.03 per litre.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise on Tuesday. With Tuesday's price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 32 days and remained unchanged on 28 days since May 1. The 32 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 8.42 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 8.45 per litre in the national capital.

With global crude prices also rising on a pick-up demand and depleting inventories of the world's largest fuel guzzler - the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in coming days. The benchmark Brent crude reached a multi-year high level of over $76 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange earlier. It has softened a bit to stay over $74 a barrel now.

