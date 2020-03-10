Day after crash, Oil prices surge more than 6% in Asian trade

Singapore: Oil prices surged more than six per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday following heavy losses a day earlier after top exporter Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia.

West Texas Intermediate was trading up 6.1 per cent at more than USD 33 a barrel while Brent crude advanced 6.6 per cent to over USD 36 a barrel.

Prices had plunged by almost a third on Monday, the biggest drop since the 1991 Gulf War, after Riyadh drove through massive price cuts in a bid to win market share.

That came after Russia rejected calls from oil-exporting group OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia, for deeper output cuts to combat a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand.