Data science and AI solutions provider Tredence unveils new brand identity and strategy

Tredence Inc., data science and AI solutions provider, unveiled its new brand identity and strategy: Beyond Possible. The transition reflects the company’s new go-to-market strategy and renewed focus on providing vertical-specific data science solutions and innovation, it said in a press statement.

Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tredence, said, “Over the past few years, our business has transformed radically, presenting the ideal time and opportunity to enhance our marketing strategy. ‘Beyond possible’ perfectly encapsulates our aspirations, spirit and current work, which extends beyond delivering just insights or making incremental adjustments. It resonates with our purpose of empowering decisions to help our clients win and prepare for rapid growth.”



Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-founder, said, "Our ability to adapt, innovate and transform is at the core of who we are. A beginner’s mindset while solving some of the most complex problems helps us expand our clients’ vision for transformation. We're building a comprehensive identity together behind one vision and one strategy focused on growth for clients and ourselves, and Beyond Possible perfectly reflects this futuristic mindset.”

Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tredence, said, “Beyond possible is the right podium and the right platform for us to reflect our passion for helping our customers unleash the potential of data science in their respective industries,” added . “It perfectly describes our ambition, our identity and the kind of work we do today. We go beyond incremental changes. We enable large-scale transformation and set our customers up for accelerated growth.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:25 PM IST