Dangal Games collaborates with Sanjay Manjrekar for T20 ICC World Cup

Dangal Games, a skill and tech-based online gaming platform, has entered into a strategic alliance with former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who will be heading the advertising and marketing promotions for the company's initiatives around the T20 ICC World Cup.

Sanjay Manjrekar said, “The Online Gaming Market is a relatively new platform and it would be great to venture into this innovative medium of sporting that has been enabling the convenience of enjoying your favorite sport from the comfort of the couch. T20 ICC World Cup has gained great popularity within a short span of time. This would definitely serve as a great opportunity to enjoy the sport from the other side of the stadium”.

Ankit Anand, Business head, Fantasy Sports, Dangal Games said, “Sanjay has inspired millions of Indian cricket fans by his spectacular performance across matches. His passion for the sport and years of knowledge would be vital elements that would add momentum to the entire drive dedicated to our valuable users.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:54 PM IST