Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY27 Net Profit Dips To ₹192 Crore; Revenue At ₹4,029 Crore

Mumbai: Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹192 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down from ₹395 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,890 crore, compared to ₹3,636 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹4,029 crore, which is a decrease from ₹4,290 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

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Expenses and Exceptional Items

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹3,593 crore, a reduction from ₹3,840 crore in the previous quarter.

The company recorded an exceptional item loss of ₹182 crore in Q1 FY27, as detailed in Note 3 regarding acquisition-related costs for Jaiprakash Associates Limited and Adani Infra (India) Limited's cement business.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was ₹10.02, compared to ₹20.94 in the same quarter last year. Consolidated diluted earnings per share also stood at ₹10.02 for the quarter.

Key Appointment

The company's board approved the appointment of Yatin Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective 1 August 2026.

He replaces Dharmender Tuteja, who will superannuate on 31 July 2026. Malhotra was previously Chief Financial Officer of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a material subsidiary.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Dalmia Bharat reported a net profit of ₹23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹108 crore for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.