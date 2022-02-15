Dalal Street makes a strong comeback despite mixed Asian cues, as Sensex soars 17,00 points, Nifty back in 17k zone

The benchmark indices closed positive at the end of trading day on February 15. All sectoral indices were in green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 2 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,736.21 points or 3.08 percent at 58,142.05. The broader Nifty was up 509.70 points or 3.03 percent at 17,352.50. About 1,996 shares have advanced, 1,286 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty gainers were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cements and Hero MotoCorp. Among the losers were Cipla and ONGC.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:43 PM IST